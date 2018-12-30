Advertiser review of the year: June

Photo TAPLOW: A keen gardener defied the odds after successfully growing a pineapple in his kitchen in Amerden Close. Ming Lui and his wife Alison spent the past four years growing a pineapple, which are incredibly difficult to grow in the UK. Ref:129920-4 Photo TAPLOW: A keen gardener defied the odds after successfully growing a pineapple in his kitchen in Amerden Close. Ming Lui and his wife Alison spent the past four years growing a pineapple, which are incredibly difficult to grow in the UK. Ref:129920-3 Photo ALTWOOD: Fears over Government funding cuts were raised after St Edmund Campion school sent out an email asking for toilet paper, among other items like classroom supplies, on an Amazon Wish List page. Ref:129931-1 Photo NORTH TOWN: The Ivy Leaf Club toasted 100 years of friendships with a weekend bonanza of bingo, buffets and booze. Ref:129909-4 Photo WOODLANDS PARK: The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice welcomed its first children in its purpose-buily £7m facility, which was the first children’s hospice in Berkshire. Ref:129951-46 Photo WOODLANDS PARK: The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice welcomed its first children in its purpose-buily £7m facility, which was the first children’s hospice in Berkshire. Work started on the hospice in August 2015 and it includes six child bedrooms, two adult suites rooms and a hydrotherapy pool. Ref:129951-1 Photo WINDSOR: Some 2,500 competitors swam, cycled and ran around the town for the Windsor Triathlon. Racers swam in the River Thames before a bike course through the Berkshire countryside and a run which took competitors past Windsor Castle and the Long Walk. Ref:129949-19 Photo WINDSOR: Some 2,500 competitors swam, cycled and ran around the town for the Windsor Triathlon. Racers swam in the River Thames before a bike course through the Berkshire countryside and a run which took competitors past Windsor Castle and the Long Walk. Ref:129949-18 Photo MAIDENHEAD: Families enjoyed Bollywood dancing, miniature train rides, henna tattoos, a mobile farm and plenty of food at an Eid Mubarak fun day at the Riverside Children’s Centre in West Dean. Ref:129978- Photo MAIDENHEAD: Families enjoyed Bollywood dancing, miniature train rides, henna tattoos, a mobile farm and plenty of food at an Eid Mubarak fun day at the Riverside Children’s Centre in West Dean. Ref:129978-6 Photo COOKHAM DEAN: Prime Minister Theresa May took part in games at the Cookham Dean Primary School fair in Bigfirth Lane. The event which raised more than £5,000 was part of the nationwide Great Get Together campaign, honouring the life of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox. Ref:129977-13 Photo COOKHAM DEAN: Prime Minister Theresa May took part in games at the Cookham Dean Primary School fair in Bigfirth Lane. The event which raised more than £5,000 was part of the nationwide Great Get Together campaign, honouring the life of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox. Ref:129977-4 Photo COOKHAM DEAN: Prime Minister