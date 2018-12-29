Advertiser review of the year: May

ROYAL BOROUGH: The event of the year took place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. More than 110,000 people descended on Windsor to watch the nuptials of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Ref:129832-71

BURNHAM: Fun was had at the annual Burnham village Donkey Derby and Spring Fair organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches. Money raised at the event went towards a number of charities chosen by Rotary. Ref: 129858-17

COOKHAM: Thousands of people rocked out at Lets Rock the Moor - held in Marsh Meadow, Cookham. Ref:129834-23

COX GREEN: Mother-of-two Victoria Warnes Elgie was on a mission to raise awareness about an under-diagnosed heart condition that could have killed her. A CT scan revealed a tear on the main right artery going into her heart. Within 24 hours she was in surgery followed by a three-month recovery, though she still suffers with chest pain. Ref:129727-3

DATCHET: Maidenhead reporter George Roberts proved he has what it takes to be a Ninja Warrior when he took on the obstacle course at Liquid Leisure. Ref:129771-66

MAIDENHEAD: History was made when Britain’s first Jewish history walkway was laid at Maidenhead Synagogue in Grenfell Lodge and opened by Prime Minister Theresa May. Ref:129809-13

MAIDENHEAD: Jacqui Warbey, Joy Lewis and Lesley Reichelt were a few of the 2,500 people who had a quacking time at the annual Duck Derby in Ray Mill Island. Ref:129840-11

MARLOW: Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge gives a demonstration at the Pub in the Park event in Marlow. Ref:129838-14

MARLOW BOTTOM: Jess Taylor was in the paper when she was 13 because she had very severe brain cancer. Now she is 24 and the cancer has been gone for a while. She’’ll never be given the complete all clear but she is as healthy as possible, and has just started a new business. Ref:129843-1

SONNING: The Crazy Kidz team at the Sonning Regatta. Ref:129857-3