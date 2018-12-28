Advertiser review of the year: April

Campaigners launched a petition calling on the Royal Borough to introduce a pedestrian crossing in Braywick Road. The petition gathered more than 1000 signatures. Ref:129646-4

TOWN CENTRE: Councillors passed a motion guaranteeing the future of the Maidenhead Community Centre. The hub, in York Road, is due to be demolished as part of the York Road regeneration scheme but the council said a new building, will be provided. Ref:129732-1

Baylis Media Ltd, the publisher and owner of the Maidenhead Advertiser, agreed a new sponsorship deal with Maidenhead United.

WOODLANDS PARK: Dozens of Harley-Davidson riders visited Alexander Devine’s new children’s hospice. The Thames Valley Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) handed over a cheque to the charity for £1200, taking their total fundraising to nearly £10,000. Ref:129674-8

TOWN CENTRE: Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project collapsed onto parked cars in the High Street. Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation was carried out. Ref:129752-9

MAIDENHEAD: The town’s Sikh community celebrated the important religious festival, Vaisakhi. Maidenhead MP Theresa May went to the Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha Gurdwara in Rutland Road to join in the festivities.