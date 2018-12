The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ brought a blanket of snow to Maidenhead, causing chaos for parents and commuters. More than 50 schools shut their doors across the Royal Borough and Slough. R

HOLYPORT: Red ribbons and balloons lined the route of the funeral possession for a toddler who died of leukaemia. Supports of Maggie-Mae Morgan’s family decked out the route that the funeral cortege took from Holyport, through Bray and Maidenhead, to Beaconsfield for the funeral. Red was chosen because it was the colour she often wore

LITTLE MARLOW: Avoiding shark infested custard was just one of a number of leadership and team-building challenges set for Little Marlow Infant School pupils. Opposquads, run by former soldier Alastair Hill, visited for a spot of military training. RefL129544-14

MAIDENHEAD: A mum-of-two hoped a newly-formed parent teacher association will help a school ‘build a community’. Julie Davies helped start the new group at Riverside Primary School. Ref:129487-5

MAIDENHEAD: The Brett Foundation bought a bus to bring ‘hope on wheels’ to rough sleepers. The charity received the purple double-decker and planned to kit it out to help homeless people around the town. Ref:129603-19

MAIDENHEAD: Runners stopped to take selfies with the Prime Minister as they took part in the annual Easter 10 run on Good Friday. Theresa May served as a marshal for the 10-mile race from Maidenhead Office Par

MAIDENHEAD: Churchgoers from all denominations gathered together on Good Friday for the annual Walk of Witness through the town centre. About 300 people braved the wet weather for the march. Ref:129613-2