Pets Corner: Ben at the RSPCA

Ben had been living as a stray, a proper ‘six-dinner Sid’ by all accounts!

He developed an abscess so was brought into the branch for treatment. Now fully recovered, his friendly, playful personality is evident and he is more than ready for rehoming.

Ben has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and given flea and worm treatment, all he needs is someone to give him a home. If that could be you, please call East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079 or go to the website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk and complete an online enquiry form.