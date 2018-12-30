R.H. Sands and Sons moves back to where it all began 110 years ago

A long-established business is settling back on the site where it was originally founded after relocating earlier this year.

R.H. Sands and Sons, a 110-year-old firm, closed its shop in Queen Street in September due to the upcoming town centre redevelopment and moved back to York Road, where R.H. Sands started the business in 1908.

The business is now being run by Tina Sands, with her husband Peter Sands, grandson of the founder, now taking anadvisory role.

Peter said: “Ironically we are back to my grandfather’shouse 110 years ago, that’s where it all started.

“We have owned the building since then but it’s rather ironic that we have come back to where we started.

“As a child, I remember it asa house but it seems quite odd I have to say.”

The upholstering firm is now conducting its business by appointment, rather than as a shop front like it did while in Queen Street.

R.H. Sands started the firm and opened an upholstery and repair workroom on the ground floor of his house in 1908.

The shop in Queen Street was purchased just before the Second World War. His grandson Peter has been running the business since 1967, but since the latest move, his wife Tina has taken the reins.

Peter said that they are looking at the possibility of opening some kind of pop-up shop in Maidenhead in thefuture, due to the lower overheads required.

For the time being though, the business looks set to remain in York Road.

Those that wish to make an appointment with R.H. Sands and Sons should emailenquiries@sandsofmaidenhead.co.uk or call 01628624706.