Families meet Father Christmas at Re:Charge R&R event

Mums, dads and children got the chance to meet Father Christmas, some for the very first time, at a charity’s Christmas party.

Re:Charge Restore and Revive hosted its festive celebration at Larchfield Community Centre on Tuesday.

About 55 children and parents were at the event, where they met Santa, did a variety of arts and crafts, and tucked into some Christmassy bites.

Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas, co-founder and service manager of the charity, said: “The children loved Santa. We didn’t have any tears which was unusual. Sometimes we have children that are absolutely petrified.

“The parents really liked getting photos of their children.

“Santa was brilliant, he’s come to our party for the last three years and he does it for a lot of other charities too.”

The party was mostly funded by a £500 grant given to the charity by the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

Before Santa arrived, the children did a collection of Christmas crafts, making their own crowns. They were then rewarded for their hard work with a feast of sausage rolls, cakes, carrots and cucumber.