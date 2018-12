MAIDENHEAD: Town centre crowds cheered in the Chinese New Year with a vibrant display. A lion dance, firecrackers, drumming and a range of costumers organised by Eagle Claw Kung Fu school and Maidenhead’s Chinese and Oriental Community Association were all enjoyed during the event, which ushered in the Year of the Dog. Ref:129429

MAIDENHEAD: Competitors had a flipping good time in the11th annual pancake race. The dash, which sees entrants race along part of King Street while carrying a pancake in a pan. Organiser Jatinder Singh Rakhra said: “It was cold but everyone was enthusiastic, everyone in the crowd was cheering and everyone was in high spirits.” Ref:129408

MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead Primary Dance Festival took place, with hundreds of dancers from 20 schools showing off their abilities in the two-day competition. The theme was ‘In the Wild’ and was inspired by animals, landscapes and the natural environment. Ref:129388

FURZE PLATT: A campaign has raised cash for Reuben Virdee, four - who developed a rare form of cancer - to travel to America to begin a clinical trial. The £250,000 needed was raised in less than a year. Mum Jess said the family felt ‘so lucky’ to have the pot of cash. Ref:129379-8

COOKHAM: Siblings raised money for charity by saving their pennies over Lent. Ava and Arthur Knight, of Holy Trinity School, sent the money to a breakfast club in Ethiopia supported by charity Partners for Change Ethiopia. Ref:129412

BRAY: Volunteers helped clean Bray Cut as part of the Waterways project. A total of 22 members from the Inland Waterway Association’s Waterways Recovery Group helped the project by making the stream accessible to small boats after clearing piles of wood blocking the channel. Ref:129428