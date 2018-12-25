Advertiser Review of the Year: January

HOLYPORT: Morris dancers rang in 2018 on New Year’s Day by dancing outside The White Hart pub in Moneyrow Green. Maidenhead morris dancers Taeppa’s Tump danced with Towersey Morris dancers. Ref:129230-6

MAIDENHEAD: A four-year-old boy from Maidenhead went viral on social media. Brody Turner can recall the names of all Wolverhampton Wanderers players – even Portuguese ones. Ref:129291-8

The funeral was held for a police officer who died following a collision on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch in December. PC James Dixon was laid to rest at Saint James the Less Church in Pangbourne

MAIDENHEAD: Martyn Goddard had around £3,000 worth of music equip-ment stolen from his van in the car park of his gated accommodation in York Court, Maidenhead. Ref:129282-3

A war of words broke out between Thames Valley Police and Royal Borough council leader Simon Dudley over rough sleepers in Windsor. Cllr Dudley took to Twitter to say there is an ‘epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy in Windsor’ which he would be asking police to ‘focus on dealing with’ before the royal wedding in May. Ref:129234-32

Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley survived a motion of no confidence at an extraordinary council meeting following his comments about ‘aggressive begging’. Three councillors – Asghar Majeed, Paul Brimacombe and Claire Stretton resigned from the Conservative group in the wake of the vote. Ref:129255-2

MAIDENHEAD Hundreds of swimmers hit the water for the annual Maidenhead Swimarathon. Organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, the event, which was visited by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, raised more than £35,000 for a range of charities and good causes. Ref:129239-29

MAIDENHEAD: BBC weatherman Philip Avery picked up an excess of 5,000 waste items littered in the streets of Maidenhead. He said more could be done to keep the town’s streets tidy. Ref:129288

COX GREEN: Hundreds of train fans were at an annual model rail exhibition. More than 450 crammed into the Cox Green Community Centre for the event organised by the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club. Exhibitors Marc Fuller, Michael Proudfoot and Harry Wilcox are pictured. Ref:129242-7

Board game enthusiasts competed in a Go competition held at the offices of Hitachi Europe in Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead. The ancient Chinese board game requires tactics and patience. Pictured are Alexander Hsieh, 11, and Sebastian Pountney. Ref:129304-5

MAIDENHEAD: Proposals for a new Claires Court campus and the redevelopment of the independent school’s existing sites to create 221 homes were submitted to the Royal Borough. The £36million campus would merge the school’s existing sites in College Avenue and Ray Mill Road, with pupils relocating to the new facility at the site of Claires Court’s Junior Boys school at Ridgeway, off Cannon Lane. The borough is yet to decide on the application.