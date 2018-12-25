Advertiser Review of the Year: January

01:00PM, Tuesday 25 December 2018
The year kicked off with a bang thanks to a special performance from Maidenhead-based morris dancers Taeppa's Tump. Hundreds of swimmers also hit the water for the annual Maidenhead Swimarathon to raise thousands for charity and board game enthusiasts gathered for a game of Go. The Royal Oak in Paley Street hit the headlines when President Macron and Prime Minister Theresa May visited it for a spot of lunch. World famous leaders were not the only politicians to hit the national headlines as the Royal Borough’s council leader faced criticism for his controversial comments about ‘aggressive begging’ in Windsor, which prompted a media storm.
Open green space will be safeguarded after the council spent £1million buying 110 acres of land between Maidenhead and Cookham.