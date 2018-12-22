Turkeys and cash handed out to charitable groups and organisations

Dozens of charitable groups and organisations were handed money to help the less fortunate over Christmas courtesy of the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

A total of 31 turkeys were donated to the appeal by Copas Traditional Turkeys, based in Cookham, which will go towards feeding more than 800 people.

Meanwhile, more than £10,000, which has been raised by the appeal over the past year, was donated to 44 different groups and organisations at the presentation at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Tuesday.

The money will be used to benefit about 2,200 people across the borough, enabling the groups to host their own Christmas parties, and go on a variety of trips and organise events throughout next year.

Jason Baylis, chairman of Baylis Media, gave a speech thanking those that have contributed towards the money raised.

He said: “The Advertiser started the cracker appeal in 1995, 23 years ago.

“We have now eaten over 1,400 Copas turkeys and raised a staggering £291,000 for local charities, groups for the elderly and children’s organisations. Just one more year and we’ll reach the £300,000 mark.”

About a quarter of that total was raised through the two Advertiser Cracker Challenges that were held in 2018.

The summer challenge, which took place in Braywick Park in July, saw teams from Maidenhead businesses, including the Advertiser, face off in games of volleyball, football, rounders and more in the sweltering heat.

The winter challenge, hosted by the Magnet Leisure Centre earlier this month, saw 11 teams from across the town face off in a collection of wacky games, including kingball, sumo suit wrestling and Nerf wars.

Jason went on to thank Copas Traditional Turkeys for their donation, worth about £3,000, and the Shanly Foundation, which has been giving out money to improve people’s lives since 1997.