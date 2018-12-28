Boyn Grove Resource Centre hosts Christmas party double bill

Staff at Boyn Grove Memory Resource Day Centre and Crossroads Care let their hair down with Christmas parties last week.

Crossroads Care had its party on Saturday and the day centre had its on Monday.

They both took place at the Boyn Grove Resource Centre in Courthouse Road.

At each event Kirstie De Salis played the keyboard so that everyone could have a Christmas singalong and after a turkey roast dinner there was more entertainment.

Jimmy Kent performed a Christmas concert with a mix of Christmas songs and traditional carols.

Belinda Dixon, service manager said: “It was a busy and enjoyable day for everyone.”