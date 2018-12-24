Permission granted to convert Ye Olde Red Lion into homes

A listed pub campaigners had previously tried to save will be turned into housing after councillors gave plans the green light on Monday, December 10.

Ye Olde Red Lion, in Oakley Green, will be converted into a two-bedroom home and a four-bedroom home.

The pub had been listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in 2016, which gives residents the right to bid for something that is important to their area if that asset is put up for sale.

But funds to take over the Grade II-listed pub were not raised, despite the ACV listing granting residents a six-month period to get the cash.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said he had called in the application for discussion at the Maidenhead Development Management Panel on Monday so the decision could be made publicly. It follows a number of pub closures and attempts to save them across the borough over the past few years.

“This borough has an enviable record trying to protect local pubs.

“We in fact saw it earlier this evening,” he said, referring to an earlier decision made by the panel to refuse permission for the demolition of the Crooked Billet, in Westborough Road.

“In this case, this pub used to be one of the most popular in the area. The last manager of it did quite well, and as a result, when the brewery wished to sell it, it was registered as an Asset of Community Value.

“However, when it came to asking for bids there were none which does indicate that unfortunately whilst it was popular, it wasn’t as popular as some others we’ve had in Maidenhead, especially where residents have been able to raise sufficient money.”

Councillors approved the development.

Concerned patrons of the Red Lion set up a petition to save the pub, which reached 18,000 signatures.

Earlier, an application by Clearview Residential to demolish the Crooked Billet was refused, despite a speaker promoting the scheme on behalf of the applicant claiming it is not a pub.

A document submitted with the application insisted it had been used as a restaurant from at least 2009 so should not be considered as a pub, but residents’ objections said it had a bar area, pool table and dartboard.

Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) said: “If you go into a building and you can play pool and you can use a dartboard and you can buy a pint I suggest that is a pub. It may have a restaurant in there as well but it is a pub.”

Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) said: “I think we are all a little bit tired about these pubs going out of business. It is so important, these pubs, as a community facility, a place where people go.”

An application to build a single-storey barn in a field in Waltham Road will come back to panel at a later date, a proposed construction of an extended warehouse in Oldfield Road was refused permission, and an application to build an agricultural building in Coningsby Lane, Fifield, was voted through subject to a planning condition.