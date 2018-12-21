Concern over business parking permit consultation

Concerns have been raised over letters sent out by the Royal Borough as part of a parking consultation.

The consultation asks if people would like to see ‘business permits added to the current parking restriction’ and requests responses are returned by Sunday.

It lists about 20 roads, the majority of which are in Maidenhead, with five in Windsor, one in Ascot and one in Sunningdale.

The letter states that the council is considering these changes ‘in response to requests from residents’.

Simon Bond is a Lib Dem campaigner who received one of the letters.

Speaking on Tuesday. Simon said that the consultation has been issued with no explanation as to who will be entitled to a business permit.

A map, including a parking sign, shows that people issued a business permit would be covered Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm. Otherwise, parking would be for two hours, with no return within four hours.

Simon said there is concern amongst residents that these permits could vastly reduce the spaces available for residents to park in.

The timing of the consultation has also been scrutinised, with questions raised over why the deadline for the consultation is so close to Christmas.

He said: “People are saying they’re a bit suspicious about this.”

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: “Only businesses currently within the immediate area of the roads being consulted on will be offered permits so this will not have a detrimental effect on the parking available to residents.

“Similar to our other permit schemes, should these proposals go ahead, residents will be offered two permits per household if they do not have a driveway or garage or one if they do.”

In response to the council’s comment Simon said: “It doesn’t explain why they’re doing it in roads with no businesses.”

He added: “They’re roads within walking distance from the town centre so people are going to ask if there’s a relationship there.

“It does genuinely feel like they’re introducing a new parking policy but doing it in a very quiet way.”

Find out more about the roads involved in the consultation at tinyurl.com/yccmsn7p