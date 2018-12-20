Work on The Landing set to begin within months in central Maidenhaed

Work on a major town redevelopment project is set to commence within months.

Work on The Landing, which is set to bring 344 homes and 100,000sq ft of office space to the town centre, will commence in the first quarter of 2019, Steve Sanham, managing director of HUB, the developer, has revealed.

The development, which will include three residential blocks up to 16 storeys high, was approved controversially by the council last month after Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) suggested head of planning Jenifer Jackson called the plan the ‘slums of the future’.

Speaking about the comments, Mr Sanham said: “That was an interesting one, I suppose there are always positives and negatives in these situations when you are looking at large scale regeneration projects. Things become political and the councillors are representing their constituents and they need to be doing this in the most passionate and appropriate way possible.

“So I hold no grudges.”

Speaking last week, Mr Sanham said that now the application was approved, he wanted to begin work on the three-and-a-half year project as quickly as possible.

Keen to ensure that disruptions were kept to a minimum, he said there was ‘no need’ for any road closures during the works. He said: “There may be obstructions on the roads, and improvement works to the roads, like new pavements.

“There may be temporary traffic lights up every now and again, but we are not the kind of people that like to have queues of 20 lorries around the town centre.”

With some small businesses currently leaving the town due to a lack of office space, Mr Sanham said that the new offices will be flexible, and there will be plenty of room once the development is complete.

He said: “We can work with people that want their small HQ’s in there, it’s about flexibility but its also about creating an offer that Maidenhead perhaps doesn’t have at the moment in terms of a high-quality design-led office space.

“These buildings will be super cool and attract people that really want something special.”