Maidenhead Farmers' Market saved from closure for another six months

A popular farmers’ market has been saved from closing down after 19 years in Maidenhead.

The organisers of Maidenhead Farmers’ Market, which takes place once a month in Grove Road car park, had previously been told that they would not be able to return in the new year as the site will be part of the York Road redevelopment.

However, after the intervention of council leader Cllr Simon Dudley and cabinet member for planning Cllr David Coppinger, the market is now set to remain for another six months, until June next year.

Kath Pinto, one of the coordinators, said the news was a big relief.

She said: “You don’t like to let people down when you are organising something that they expect to be going on.

“Quite a few of the stallholders have been with us from the start when farmers markets were a new thing and it was a bit of a risk.”

The organisers of the market had previously been in talks with council officers, but were unable to pay for an alternative site due to a lack of funds – the council currently allows the market to operate in the car park for free.

After discussions with Cllr Dudley and Cllr Coppinger, Kath said that a space in The Landing redevelopment site may become available for the market to use in the interim after June.

Cllr Dudley said: “What’s critical when you are regenerating Maidenhead is that we don’t lose things like the farmers’ market.

“I hope it will become larger and more vibrant, and we can put it in a fantastic location, maybe in front of the town hall, somewhere more central, after the redevelopment.

“We are going to look at every option but I am absolutely certain that we will find them a good home until we can get them a permanent home after the regeneration.

“They have my promise that we are going to sort it.”

The market will be on as normal on Sunday, January 13 froom 10am-1pm. Parking will no longer be available at the car park.