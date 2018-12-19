Manor Green School pupils attend Rotary Christmas disco

Pupils from Manor Green School danced the afternoon away at a disco on Monday.

It was organised by Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club and took place at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

The hotel absorbed the cost of the venue, catering and disco as its seasonal contribution to the local community.

About 55 children aged four to seven attended along with 37 staff and carers who enjoyed the colourful lighting as well as the music.

Royal Borough Mayor Cllr Paul Lion and Mayoress Laura Lion joined President of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, Julia Collis, at the event.

Before children went home Father Christmas and his elf visited the guests and gave each child and teacher a gift and wished them all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Julia said: “This has been a lovely annual event. The children love it as it gives them the opportunity to run around in a secure environment outside school, and to dance around to disco music and psychedelic lighting.”