In pictures: Churchgoers spread festive cheer during Santas on the High Street event

Shoppers were treated to Christmas fun as part of River Church Maidenhead’s Santas on the High Street event on Saturday.

As well as about 20 people dressed in red robes there was also a live nativity scene, complete with animals to pet, and biscuits, chocolates and cups of hot chocolate for all.

It is the eighth event for the Christian church group, which has been established for more than 45 years.

Ceri Davies is senior leader of the River Church family of churches, also found in Slough, Marlow and Englefield Green.

She said: “Our aim is just to be a blessing and bring a bit of Christmas cheer to people.”

“We had a great response, it’s lovely to chat to people and we had great conversations with people,” she added.

Also at the event was balloon modeller, Dali Ballooni and the All Saints Community Choir.

Children visiting the nativity scene were able to dress up and have their pictures taken and pet one of the animals from Maidenhead-based Basil and Crew.

River Church Maidenhead spent many years meeting at Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road but currently worships at Altwood School, in Altwood Road, on Sundays.

As it does more in the community it is looking to settle into a permanent home in the future.

River Church Maidenhead has its own band and is described by Ceri as a ‘very family based, community church and not pews and hymns’.

On Sunday, December 23, River Church Maidenhead will be spreading more Christmas cheer with Hark!, ‘a very angelic Christmas service’.

It will be held at Altwood School between 5-6pm. Go to riverchurch.org.uk for more information.