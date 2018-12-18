SITE INDEX

    • Shopping vouchers up for grabs in Christmas giveaway at Nicholsons Centre

    The Nicholsons Centre will be spreading Christmas cheer by giving away £5 store vouchers to shoppers at random.

    The ‘Random Act of Kindness’ promotion launched today (Tuesday) and will be running until Christmas Eve.

    Centre manager Jane Wright said:  “We would like to thank everyone who has visited us all year.

    “You just have to be in the centre, whether or not you have bought anything doesn’t matter.”

