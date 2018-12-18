Shopping vouchers up for grabs in Christmas giveaway at Nicholsons Centre

03:45PM, Tuesday 18 December 2018
The Nicholsons Centre will be spreading Christmas cheer by giving away £5 store vouchers to shoppers at random.
The ‘Random Act of Kindness’ promotion launched today (Tuesday) and will be running until Christmas Eve.
Centre manager Jane Wright said: “We would like to thank everyone who has visited us all year.
“You just have to be in the centre, whether or not you have bought anything doesn’t matter.”
