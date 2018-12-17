Deep fat fryer catches fire in Bridge Street restaurant

A deep fat fryer caught fire in a restaurant this afternoon (Dec 17).

The incident happened at about 12 noon at Funky Wood in Bridge Street and was attended by three fire engines.

Crews arrived and contained the blaze.

Watch Commander Steve Hogg said the fire started after a deep fat fryer went up in flames in the kitchen, causing smoke damage to the restaurant.

Residents living in flats directly above were assessed by the fire service but were unhurt.