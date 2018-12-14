SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 14
3 °C
Sat, 15
9 °C
Sun, 16
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Shoppers take part in Reindeer Racing

    Children and adults alike got into the Christmas spirit when they took part in reindeer races in a town centre shopping centre.

    Taking place at the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday and run by Maidenhead Rotary Club, the event saw children, and some adults, wind up and push the reindeer inside the shopping centre.

    In total, more than £200 was raised for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

    Two puppies in training paid the competitors a visit on the day.

    Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Rotary Club, said: “It was really good fun, probably one of the most entertaining ones we have had.

    “It was great to see the smiles on the faces of the kids and the adults as well.

    “Lots more people took part in the racing than usual and get in the competitive spirit.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved