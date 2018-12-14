Shoppers take part in Reindeer Racing

Children and adults alike got into the Christmas spirit when they took part in reindeer races in a town centre shopping centre.

Taking place at the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday and run by Maidenhead Rotary Club, the event saw children, and some adults, wind up and push the reindeer inside the shopping centre.

In total, more than £200 was raised for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Two puppies in training paid the competitors a visit on the day.

Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Rotary Club, said: “It was really good fun, probably one of the most entertaining ones we have had.

“It was great to see the smiles on the faces of the kids and the adults as well.

“Lots more people took part in the racing than usual and get in the competitive spirit.”