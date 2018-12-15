Donation from the Louis Baylis Trust enables charity to get 'people to places'

A grant from the Advertiser’s owner will ensure a transport service for people with mobility issues can continue to get ‘people to places’.

The latest round of funding from the Louis Baylis Trust saw £6,000 donated to People to Places, a charity based in the Royal Borough, which carries people who struggle to get around in a fleet of 16 minibuses.

It operates a ‘Dial-a-Ride’ service for residents of the Royal Borough, a membership based service open to residents who are unable to use conventional public transport.

Experienced staff and volunteers also run a shopmobility scheme in Windsor and Maidenhead, where mobility scooters and wheelchairs can be rented.

Those who qualify can also become members of this shopmobility service to use equipment at a reduced price.

People to Places will be using the money for the day-to-day running costs of 16 vehicles, and also to provide new mobility equipment.

Chief executive officer at People to Places Peter Hayley was grateful to readers of the Advertiser for supporting the cause.

In the next year, the charity hopes to provide new mobility scooters and wheelchairs for users.

“We have got just over 40 mobility scooters, and another 25 manual and powered wheelchairs, but a lot of it is getting old now and so we need to find the funding for about another 20 scooters,” he said.

“We get a lot of support from the Louis Baylis Trust which we are extremely grateful for – they have been fantastic to us over the years.

“We are very grateful to everyone who buys the paper because it goes to charities like ours and all the other charities in the area.

“It is all about people not feeling so isolated – we help them with really basic, essential things. It might just be shopping, but if you can’t go without any other means then you are scuppered.