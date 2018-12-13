Royal Borough primary schools performance data published

A table showing the overall 2018 performance for primary schools in the Royal Borough has been released by the Government.

Out of the 38 schools in the borough the table is populated with the statistics of 28 schools.

Information can be sorted by a number of different assessment criteria including whether children meet expected standards for key stage two, which is based on scaled scores and progress scores.

The scaled scores refer to SATs taken in Year Six, and a scaled score of 100 represents the expected standard. The higher standard is 110 or more.

Progress scores show how much progress pupils made in reading, writing and maths between the end of key stage one and the end of key stage two.

This rating ranges from ‘well below average’, and a score of -5.2, through to ‘well above average’ at 6.2.

In the Royal Borough the highest seven scorers in the category of ‘percentage of pupils meeting expected standard’ are all outstanding schools.

Joint first were Holy Trinity CofE Primary School in Cookham and Lowbrook Academy, both with 97 per cent.

Despite being rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted 82 per cent of Trevelayan Middle School pupils are meeting the expected standard as are 76 per cent of Holyport CofE Primary School’s children.

Outstanding rated St Luke’s CofE Primary School has a score in this area of 49 per cent.

St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School scored top three in the progress scores more than once, with a rating of ‘well above average’ in both reading and maths.

Also in this bracket is Lowbrook Academy, which scored well above average in writing and maths.

To look at the table go to tinyurl.com/ya7gwq2u