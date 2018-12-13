Maidenhead's sportiest raise thousands in Advertiser's charity challenge

Companies across Maidenhead pitched their finest athletes in a sporty evening at the Magnet in aid of the Advertiser’s charity Christmas appeal.

More than £2,000 was raised for the Christmas Cracker Appeal at the event, in which about 100 people competed in a number of weird and wonderful sports.

The event, on Thursday, December 6, means that about £10,000 will have been raised this year for the

appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties in the community.

The money will be distributed to 36 groups and organisations and will benefit about 2,500 people.

The teams took part in a variety of different games including volleyball, an inflatable obstacle course and a penalty shoot-out.

After the games were done, teams had to prove their intellectual prowess in a quiz that included general knowledge, sports and music rounds.

This year, the Royal Borough Children’s Services team took the crown, closely followed by management consultants Lane4 and the team from the Advertiser.

Danny Gomm, from the Royal Borough’s winning team, said: “It was good because in the last two years we have come second and third, so to get over the line and win felt really good.”