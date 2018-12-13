Effects of 2002 Maidenhead crash inspire schoolgirl's photo project

A schoolgirl is doing a photography project based on an Advertiser article from 2002.

Stephanie Cart, a 17-year-old student from Maidenhead, has based her project on the article, which describes a traffic collision that took place in Shoppenhangers Road.

Inside one of the cars was two-year-old Caitlyn Hawes.

Now she is 18 and is one of Stephanie’s closest friends, and the injuries she suffered 16 years ago have left her with a permanent stutter and a scar across her scalp.

Inspired by her friend, Stephanie has used the article, and older photos of Caitlyn, to create a project dedicated to people like her who have survived serious trauma and can sometimes get forgotten.

Stephanie said: “I am quite passionate about creating work that I can relate to. I haven’t been in any car crashes but because it’s my friend and I feel very close to her I want to present it in the best way.

“When she started talking to me about her car crash I thought it was really interesting, I started researching how it affects her in her daily life.”

Stephanie, who goes to Newlands Girls’ School, has been using her project to learn how the crash has affected her friend as she’s grown up.

She is hoping to highlight how different people’s trauma can become forgotten or ignored.

Stephanie said: “She describes it as a speech impediment. For her, it’s not something that she can control.

“It’s something that she doesn’t let affect her but sometimes it can get to her, like if she’s doing a presentation at school.”

Stephanie will be working on her project for the next few weeks as part of her school work. She says that she knows other friends that have suffered other trauma, but due to time constraints she is just focusing on Caitlyn at the moment.