Firefighter who battled Windsor Castle blaze to retire after 30 years at Maidenhead Fire Station

A fireman who was one of the first on the scene of the Windsor Castle blaze in 1992 is set to retire after 30 years at Maidenhead Fire Station.

Steve Windsor, 51, from Maidenhead, is due to finish his service at the end of the year.

Looking back on what he called the ‘perfect job’, Steve described what he thought were the most memorable moments of his career.

“I was in the first pump that went to Windsor Castle.

“We were out at the time so we heard over the radio that crews had to attend; the first crew turned up and they needed at least 10 pumps.

“We went straight to it and we could see the smoke from the bottom of Braywick Road. That was very memorable.

“It was like something out of a Hollywood film. That was probably the biggest incident I ever went to.”

As a resident of the town, Steve said there were good and bad things about living on his patch.

He said: “Living and working in Maidenhead is a bit bizarre, it has its plusses and minuses.

“You are constantly remembering jobs you’ve been to when you go out and about, I live really close to some old jobs.

“But you get to know the area and the community.”

Despite being in a job where he constantly puts his own life at risk, Steve was relaxed about

how much danger he was ever in, crediting his training and colleagues.

He said: “We are very lucky. I have only ever served in Berk-shire, and we have the very best equipment, colleagues and training.

“It’s like any dangerous sport – if you have the right training and have faith in your colleagues then the risks are minimalised.”

In future, Steve hopes to play more golf, do more hobbies and continue his involvement in his son’s football and rugby teams.