Elderly and disabled residents invited to Christmas Day lunch at SportsAble

A festive lunch for people who are alone this festive season will be held at SportsAble in Braywick Road on Christmas Day.

Churches Together in Maidenhead has organised the event, enabling elderly or disabled people to experience a hearty Christmas lunch and live music entertainment, supported by the goodwill of volunteers. Guests arrive at about 12 noon and lunch is served from 1pm.

If you know someone who will be alone on Christmas Day, call Keith Cartland on 01628 636179 or 07765 505767 for more information and to arrange transport for those who require it.

Visit www.ct-maidenhead.org.uk for more information.