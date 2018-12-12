In pictures: St Luke's Church hosts eighth annual Christmas tree festival

Thousands of people visited St Luke’s Church’s annual Christmas tree festival over the weekend.

It was the eighth festival for the church in Norfolk Road, which hosted 62 trees decorated by organisations and businesses between Thursday, December 7 until Sunday December 9.

Reverend Sally Lynch said: “The trees were really beautiful this year, some fabulous decorations, people really thought about it.

“It was just fabulous that we could give people some Christmas cheer and spread the message of

what it is all about – peace and joy.”

People voted for their favourite by putting money into the tree’s pot and this year the winner was Nikola Sorrell, who decorated the Prime Ministers tree.

Nikola was inspired to decorate the tree after listening to a remembrance sermon Mrs May delivered at All Saints Church in Boyn Hill in October.

Rev Sally Lynch said: “Nikola was so moved, she said ‘that’s what should be the theme for the tree this year’.”

The poppies Nikola used were some of the 1,600 knitted by the Women’s Institute (WI) which yarn bombed the church for Remembrance Sunday.

Another tree decorated by TP Architects featured a handmade stable complete with a sheep which said ‘stable for rent, enquire at inn’.

Almost £2,300 was raised for charity Myeloma UK, in memory of parishioner Roger Bevitt.

A dozen of the trees have now been given to families who wouldn’t otherwise have a tree, chosen by Sue Brett and St Luke’s Church of England School in Cookham Road.

A prayer and a memory tree will be at the church throughout Christmas for people to hang the name of a lost loved one or a prayer.