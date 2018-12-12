In pictures: Lanterns light up Maidenhead at 10th annual parade

Illuminated farmyard animals lit up the town centre on Saturday for the return of the popular lantern parade.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts was celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary and enhanced the high street with a colourful display of lanterns to ‘bring light to the community’.

The parade set off from Maidenhead Town Hall after live music performances and visits from both the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion and council leader Cllr Simon Dudley.

Creatures from pigs to owls were raised high above the shops as the cohort made its way through the town.

It gave children the chance to showcase their artistic skills following previous workshops held for the public, with community groups and at Norden Farm in Altwood Road.

The parade was supported by Advertiser owner The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, and Norden Farm education manager Robyn Bunyan claimed it was the ‘best ever’.

“It is a magical event – it happens at the time of year when it is cold and dark, but for a few hours we bring light to the community,” she said.

“There was so much joy in that parade. It was one of our best.

“We are very lucky to have the town hall and Christmas lights as a backdrop, but when that parade is on the high street it enhances it tenfold.

“It is really nice to know it is part of people’s traditions and something that families and friends are coming out to do together.”

A host of farm animals were constructed into lanterns and Robyn was impressed with the level of detail that went into this year’s designs.

“My favourite [lantern] from the public workshops were the owls. They were stunning. It was a very hard make but everyone made a fantastic owl.”

Norden Farm will be opening an exhibition on Tuesday, January 15 to look back at the last 10 years of the lantern parade, where creations from across the last decade will be explored.