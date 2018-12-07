Furze Platt Christmas fair raises more than £8,000

Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools kicked off the season of advent with a Christmas fair on Saturday.

Organisers estimate that 800 to 900 adults and children passed through the doors at the shared site in Oaken Grove, contributing to a fundraising total of £8,000.

The junior school choir started proceedings with their rendition of Christmas songs and St Sebastian Wokingham brass band, sponsored by the Maidenhead Advertiser, was also in attendance.

The occasion offered something for everyone from festive games to a silent auction and a raffle of donated luxury items and experiences.

One of the stalls offered snowmen made by the eco club of the infant school for sale.

Milena Balfe, chairwoman of FPSA (Furze Platt School’s Association), the PTA for Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools, organised the event.

Her children, twins Lewis and Elena, 10, and eight-year-old James attend the Junior school.

She told the Advertiser: “It was really good, it was lovely.

“The weather just about held off which helped and the choir and the band had a festive feel about it.”