Councillor hopes to save farmer's market facing closure after 19 in Maidenhead

A councillor has said work is being done to try and save a farmers’ market from closing down after 19 years in the town.

Maidenhead Farmers’ Market, which is based in Grove Road car park every second Sunday of the month, said it has been told that this week will be its last on the site.

So far it has not been able to find a suitable alternative location.

The car park is part of the York Road redevelopment site and is set to be dug up when work starts in the spring.

But the cabinet member for planning, who said he was not aware that the market was set to close for good this weekend, is now in the process of trying to keep it open.

When contacted by the Advertiser, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), a user of the market, said: “As a resident, I would be unbelievably upset if it closed.

“I honestly can’t believe it, I had no idea that this was going to happen.

“There may not be an interim solution but we will find something long term.”

He later added: “I have spoken to (council leader) Cllr Dudley and we are now working to see if we can extend it at the current site for some time.”

Kath Pinto, who runs the market, said she was pleased that it was now on the councillors’ radars.

She said previous meetings with council officers had been fruitless, as the market is not able to pay much for a new site.

She added: “We are just reeling at the moment, it’s all part of the stall holders’ livelihoods.

“They make their money by going to the markets, I feel for them really because they are working hard.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We have met with the organisers and are exploring options for relocating the market. We are very keen for this initiative to have an alternative venue in the town.”