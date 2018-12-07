Independent businesses in Maidenhead receive boost

Independent businesses around the town received a boost on Small Business Saturday.

The nationwide campaign promoted small and independent businesses in an effort to help support the high street, and saw 34 per cent higher footfall than the same time last year.

Further promotion of independents across Maidenhead is set to take place in the run-up to Christmas, including a map of more than 100 businesses that are across the town.

The map will serve as a guide for Christmas shopping all over Maidenhead.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, said: “If we don’t support independents we would end up with a town that’s just like any other town.

“They give you that something different. You get great service, unique products, and rather than shopping in corporate places that all sell the same things, you get a bit of uniqueness.”

Steph added that the town centre was ‘bustling’ for the small business celebration on Saturday.

She said that the day saw lots of independent businesses getting attention on different social media platforms, and hoped that it would encourage more sales and footfall as Christmas approaches.

As well as the independent business map, which can be found across the town’s libraries, other activities have also been encouraging the public to get involved with independents.

A shop window competition was held across the town centre on the same day as the Christmas light switch-on on Saturday, November 24, encouraging the public to check out the Christmas decorations in each shop and choose a winner on social media.

Independent cafe Strawberry Grove, which recently opened in Bridge Street, was announced the winner.

The campaign received £1,500 from the Louis Baylis Trust and £500 worth of advertising from the Maidenhead Advertiser.