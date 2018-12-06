Governors propose Furze Platt infant and junior schools share leadership team

Furze Platt Infant and Furze Platt Junior Schools will begin a consultation on being led by a joint leadership team.

The upcoming retirement of the infant school’s head teacher, Marjorie Clementson, in July 2019 has allowed the schools to re-think how together they can create an even better provision for pupils.

Although the schools have collaborated for years, a ‘hard federation’ would formalise this partnership.

A federation is made up of two or more schools which have a legal framework to work together to make use of facilities, staff, expertise and resources.

Derek Moss, the chair of governors for the junior school, and Antonia Spinks, chairwoman of governors for the infant school, issued a joint statement.

It read: “The governing bodies of both schools have considered how to formalise the partnership between the two schools.

“After careful consideration and robust discussion, the governing bodies reached a consensus that forming a hard federation might be in the best interests of both schools and will be consulting stakeholders in January.

“The governing bodies are excited by potential benefits such a partnership would bring.”

As a federation both schools will retain their own budgets and have separate Ofsted inspections and ratings.

They will also have the option to share resources to reduce costs and help with efficiency.

The governing body have proposed a head of infant and a head of junior, who will both report to an executive headteacher who will provide oversight and strategic guidance to each school.

There would be one governing body which would hold the leadership team to account.

The formal 28-day consultation will commence at midday on January 7 and closes at the same time on February 4.

Both governing bodies will meet separately to consider the feedback and make a final decision about whether to form a hard federation.

The proposal document, frequently asked questions and a feedback form will be made available to all stakeholders on each school’s websites.

An information evening for parents and other stakeholders will be held on Wednesday, December 12 at 6.30pm at Furze Platt Infant School in Oaken Grove.