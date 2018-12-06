'Significant interest' shown from Nicholsons Centre bidders

The future of the Nicholsons Centre looks more secure according to Royal Borough leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who said bidders have expressed ‘significant interest’.

In October, BDO LLP confirmed that restructuring partners Sarah Rayment and Colin Haig have been appointed as receivers for the centre. Going into receivership is a process where a business which is unable to pay its debts is placed in the hands of receivers appointed by creditors, who act as custodians for its assets.

The shopping centre was bought by Vixcroft and Cheyne Capital in 2015. Cllr Dudley said it is his understanding that a number of bids to take over the centre were put in on Monday.

The council leader says the Royal Borough hopes to play a key role in the process of securing the centre’s future.

He said the council owns half of the centre’s freehold as well as Central House, a tower on top of the centre, and the Nicholsons Centre car park.

“We are actually looking to revamp the Nicholsons Centre car park as well. We are an absolutely key stakeholder, we will be engaging very positively with whoever is the successful bidder,” Cllr Dudley told the Advertiser.

“My understanding was there was significant interest in the shopping centre.”

He could not say how many bidders made their offers on Monday but said there were several.

He said: “Everyone was looking very closely at what was happening to the Landing application.

“People can see the regeneration of Maidenhead is really moving forward at pace.”

When asked about when a future buyer could be secured, Cllr Dudley said: “I think they’re moving at quite an accelerated time scale here, I would hope there will be news in the course of the next week or so. They are not messing around.”

BDO said it could not comment and Cheyne Capital and Vixcroft were not immediately available for comment.