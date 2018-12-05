Almost 1,300 'unoccupied and substantially unfurnished homes' in Royal Borough  

There are nearly 1,300 ‘unoccupied and substantially unfurnished homes’ in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, almost two-thirds of which (65 per cent) have been vacant for more than six months, it has been revealed.

According to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which published the data, 841 of these 1,286 homes were classified as ‘long-term empty’,

These statistics do not include second homes, that are rarely

occupied, or derelict properties that could be refurbished.

Most of the long-term empty properties in the Royal Borough are at the lower end of the housing market, with houses in the bottom four council tax bands making up 56 per cent of the total.

In the neighbouring borough of Slough, the numbers were far fewer, with 311 long-term vacant properties out of 607 unoccupied and substantially unfurnished homes.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of long-term empty properties in Slough were low-value houses in the bottom two council tax bands.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: “It’s important to note that the nature of property within the Royal Borough is vastly different to the neighbouring borough of Slough, with the borough having over 10,000 more residential properties than Slough and with

considerably more of those properties within the higher council tax bands.”