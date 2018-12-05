Creative primary school pupils perform poetry at Maidenhead Holiday Inn

Children from four schools showed off their creative writing at an evening poetry recital on Thursday.

The event at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane was organised by Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club and Maidenhead poet Coral Rumble, who mentored the young writers.

A year five or six class from St Michael’s CE Primary in Sunninghill, St Edmund Campion RC Primary in Maidenhead, Holy Trinity CE Primary in Cookham and St Mary’s RC Primary in Ascot took part in the project.

Under Coral’s guidance and expertise each pupil wrote their own poem and drew accompanying artwork and illustrations on the theme ‘the colour code’.

They wrote about something of their school’s colour or on any other subject that mentioned the colour.

Now in the 19th year the annual project is offered to four alternating schools every year.