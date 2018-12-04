St Luke's Church prepares to host eighth annual Christmas tree festival

An estimated 62 Christmas trees will fill St Luke’s Church for the eighth Christmas tree festival.

The annual event sees the church, in Norfolk Road, buy the trees which are then decorated by businesses and groups from across the borough.

Visitors can then vote for their favourite display by donating money into the relevant pot with all the funds going towards Myeloma UK.

The festival will be open from 10am to 7pm on Friday (Dec7) and Saturday and from 12 to 6pm on Sunday.

The Revd Sally Lynch said: “It’s a fabulous way of bringing people into church at Christmas.

“It’s magical and beautiful.”

A winter wonderland concert will also be taking place at the church on Friday at 7.30pm.