Pamper evening raises more than £1000 for Chatterbox

A pamper evening held by speech and language group Chatterbox raised more than £1,000 on Friday.

As well as a night of Christmas shopping at St Edmund Campion School, visitors could also enjoy being preened.

Complimentary manicures were offered by Taplow-based The Beauty Box and wellbeing specialist Dinara Farina gave free facials.

Chatterbox was set up 18 years ago and provides speech therapy for children with Down’s syndrome.

Through fundraising they provide children in reception to year six access to one hour of specialist speech therapy a week at school during term time.

They also offer speech therapy camps during the school holidays for children from reception to secondary school but that’s not all.

Chairwoman, Samantha Turner, said: “In 2018, we also launched a social group which allows some of our older members the opportunity to take part in activities such as the cinema, bowling and meals out which helps with confidence, independence and social interaction with peers.”

She said: “Our aim is to have a Youth Club for young people with Downs Syndrome.”

Go to chatterboxonline.org/ for more information on Chatterbox.