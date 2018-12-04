Flu vaccine firm announces HQ expansion in Maidenhead

A company that specialises in providing flu vaccines across the globe is expanding its Maidenhead headquarters.

Seqirus moved into its current offices in Market Street three years ago but following rapid growth the number of staff at its Berkshire office has doubled to more than 220.

The firm’s new, high technology offices are located next door and provide 25,000 sq ft of space for up to 250 additional employees.

Gordon Naylor, president of Seqirus, said: “We are not only adding jobs here in Maidenhead, but also in Liverpool and at other Seqirus sites around the globe.

“We are achieving this by making world-class influenza vaccines, which help prevent serious illness, save lives and relieve winter pressures on health systems around the world.”

Expansion in Maidenhead follows an announcement earlier this year of major new investment in the company’s Liverpool manufacturing plant, one of the largest in Europe.

In total, Seqirus plans to add up to 200 jobs in the UK to its current workforce of 900 over the next two years.

David Sheppard, deputy head of life sciences at the Department for International Trade, said: “We were pleased to work with Seqirus to establish their presence in Maidenhead and welcome the news of the company’s ongoing expansion.

“The life sciences sector is important to the UK and we are committed to supporting its continued growth, particularly both in terms of exports and inward investment.”

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion added: “We are delighted that Seqirus is creating more highly skilled jobs here in Maidenhead.

“This is the kind of success story that will help Maidenhead build its position as a science and technology hub in the Thames Valley.”