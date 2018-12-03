In pictures: Records broken at Marlow Santa's Fun Run

A record number of runners donned their red suits and took to the streets for the 14th Marlow Santa’s Fun Run on Sunday, December 2.

The event was organised by all three Rotary Clubs of Marlow as 2750 runners and walkers followed up last week’s Christmas light switch-on with a sea of festive colour through Higginson Park and the High Street.

Nearly 200 volunteers were on hand to help out as famous rower Sir Steve Redgrave kicked off the race, followed by the thousands of keen runners who took eight minutes to clear the start line.

The Marlow Jam Theatre Company provided live entertainment for the spectators and participants.

Organisers anticipate the event to raise more than £40,000 for the first time. The two lead charities – the Marlow Opportunity Playgroup and Rennie Grove Hospice Care – each received an initial cheque of £3000.

Chairman of the Santa’s Fun Run organising committee, David Sutherland, said: “We are so pleased to be able to hold this event. For Rotary it ticks two big boxes. We provide a great opportunity for community involvement in Marlow whilst raising enormous sums of money for good causes. That is what Rotary is all about.

“The effort involved in organising this complex event is enormous. I would like to not only thank local Rotarians but also the large numbers of other groups and individuals who gave up their Sunday morning to help make this happen. A fantastic effort by all concerned.”