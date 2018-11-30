Cookham Rise pupils pay visit to Advertiser newsroom

The Advertiser offices played host to a group of budding young journalists from Cookham Rise Primary School.

The eager group of five nine-year-olds have been partaking in an after school writing group, working on producing a special Christmas edition newspaper.

The Maidenhead Advertiser’s editorial team, under the guidance of reporter Georgina Bishop, kindly volunteered to give the group a guided tour around the newspaper’s offices, with the pupils seeing for themselves the journalists hard at work.

Editor James Preston said: “It was great to meet some enthusiastic young people who wanted to know more about how journalists work.

“Hopefully we have encouraged them to become the next generation of reporters and maybe we’ll even see them back at the Advertiser in 10 or 15 years’ time.”

The Maidenhead Advertiser is owned by a charitable trust and likes to give back to the community it serves. It will shortly be celebrating 150 years of publication.

CEO Jeremy Spooner warmly shared his experiences of the newspaper, along with other journalists and the editor, giving the children a wonderful insight into producing a nib (news in brief) to a full article, sharing the dos and don’ts for article writing.

The children were incredibly lucky and privileged to be shown beautifully leather-bound books containing all archived newspapers.

Children from the writing club said: “These books are wonderful and I can’t believe how much advertising is on the front pages of these newspapers.

“Who would have thought 150 years’ ago, so many ads and no photographs?”