Stand Out For Autism dresses as Christmas tree for bus fundraiser

Holly Clarke, founder of Stand Out For Autism, made a convincing Christmas tree on Friday.

She was collecting donations in the Sainsbury’s Local in King Street for her latest campaign, ‘the bus project’.

The bus will be a safe sensory haven for children and adults with autism at events where there are crowds and a lot of noise.

Holly is aiming to raise £15,000 by the end of January.

She said: “We raised £300 for the bus project which was an amazing achievement, so thank you so very much to the community.

“I was there from 10.30am until about 3pm and at one point even forgot I was still dressed as a tree.”

Holly is appealing for any businesses that might be interested in match funding for the bus project to get in touch at standoutforautism@outlook.com

To donate to the cause go to localgiving.org/appeal/thebusproject/