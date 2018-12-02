SITE INDEX

    • Giant elf descends on Nicholsons Centre

    Elves descended on the Nicholsons Centre as Christmas fever began in Maidenhead.

    On Tuesday, an elf roamed the centre and visited shops performing his antics, while his mini counterpart, a toy, hid in a number of shops where he was photographed in different locations.

    A photo will be posted on the centre’s Facebook page every day for 14 days and shoppers will be invited to guess where the elf is by looking at his surroundings – with a prize awarded randomly to one of the correct answers.

