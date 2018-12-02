Giant elf descends on Nicholsons Centre

12:00PM, Sunday 02 December 2018
Elves descended on the Nicholsons Centre as Christmas fever began in Maidenhead.
On Tuesday, an elf roamed the centre and visited shops performing his antics, while his mini counterpart, a toy, hid in a number of shops where he was photographed in different locations.
A photo will be posted on the centre’s Facebook page every day for 14 days and shoppers will be invited to guess where the elf is by looking at his surroundings – with a prize awarded randomly to one of the correct answers.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.
A police investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Marlow.