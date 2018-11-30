In pictures: Lantern making workshops well underway ahead of annual parade

Lantern parade fever continues to grow in Maidenhead as workshops get underway.

Norden Farm’s popular procession kicks off on Saturday, December 8 from Maidenhead Town Hall, when a whole host of lanterns matching this year’s theme of The Carnival of the Animals, Down on the Farm, will take over the town centre.

In the run-up to the big day, lantern-making workshops have been taking place across Norden Farm in Altwood Road, schools, and with community groups.

Children from Courthouse Junior School in Blenheim Road got hands on with their designs on Monday, as they got to work early in preparation for the event’s 10th anniversary.

A public drop-in session will also run this Saturday, December 1 from 10am-4pm in Nicholsons shopping centre, and again on parade day in Maidenhead library from 10.30am-2pm.

The event has proved to be a draw for the crowds in the past and Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm, is excited for the event to return again next month.

“We say this every year but it is such a popular and well loved project. You think that almost everyone is involved but this year we have seen so many new people,” she said.

“It is really nice to be sharing it with new people but also ones who have worked with us before. Part of that has been because we have been pushing it for our tenth anniversary.

“When they bring [lanterns] to the parade, and the real simple thing of putting it on a stick so it is high up, and putting a light in it – everything changes.

“It is a real privilege to do this job and work with so many members of the community.

“What you can do with a few sticks and a bit of paper is unbelievable. No two lanterns are the same, they are stunning.

“We are making sure that this project not only happens in the community, it is for the community. To be able to be the organiser of that is amazing.

“We are on the home straight now, we have not got long to go. I am eager to get to parade night.”