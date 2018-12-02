BCA ready to 'smash' Advertiser charity contest

One team cannot wait to ‘smash’ the Advertiser’s charity sports competition when it returns next month.

The Christmas Cracker Challenge takes place at Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, December 6 at 6pm, where teams from Maidenhead and surrounding areas will face off in a host of activities, including dodgeball, volleyball, NERF gun battles and a quiz to train the brain.

One team said it is ready to come back even stronger after suffering its fair share of injuries last time out.

Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA), in Burchetts Green, will be entering one team for the challenge and is in confident mood ahead of what promises to be a tightly-

contested event.

Nicole Onyett, head of department at BCA, said her team will be fully fit and raring to go when the challenge rolls around, and has set their bar high as it aims for the upper reaches of the table.

“The Cracker Challenge is always great fun and for a great local cause,” she said.

“We had a few people injured last year but we are back to full fighting fitness and can’t wait to smash it this year with a top three finish.”

The challenge is in aid of The Cracker Appeal, which goes towards providing festive lunches and parties for community groups in our area.

Money raised by last year’s challenge was split between 36 different organisations and charities, with 216 people benefiting from the donations.

To date, £280,000 has been raised.