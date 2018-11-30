Call for Transformers, Barbies and Action Men for heritage centre exhibition

An exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre is taking visitors back to their childhood.

The Classic Toys display tells the story of toys through the ages, from the materials they’re made from to the characters themselves.

On show are early versions of Mickey Mouse and wind-up cars to more modern plastic figures.

The Park Street centre’s chairman, Richard Poad, said: “Classic Toys is the most colourful exhibition we have ever mounted, thanks to Advertiser readers and Facebook followers who have loaned scores of toys, the oldest of which is a teddy bear given to me for Christmas 1948 as a consolation prize following the birth of my younger brother.”

Visitors also have the opportunity to play some of the games including table-top football and skittles, the billiards-derived ‘bagatelle’ and a doll’s flower shop complete with tiny flowers.

Richard is appealing for people who might have any Cindy or Barbie dolls, Action Man figures or any early Transformers.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, December 29.