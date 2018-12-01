Celebration day for Shifford Crescent Co-op good causes

Charities gathered at a supermarket to say thank you to shoppers for contributing through a good cause scheme.

The Co-op in Shifford Crescent hosted a celebration day on Saturday where charities who

benefit from its Good Causes 2018 initiative could recognise those who donated.

Co-op members helped raise more than £18,000 for the store’s three chosen beneficiaries – Alexander Devine, the Autism Group and St Luke’s Church – by buying own-brand products.

The business is now kicking off its 2018/19 plans, when the Autism Group and Alexander Devine will be joined by Furze Platt Scout Group as part of the national scheme.

Tom Anderson, from the Co-op, said: “We will be working with [the scouts] to look at how we can support them with activities as they strive to develop their headquarters in Cookham Road, and their campsite, where they hope to develop a ‘round house’.”