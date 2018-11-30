Train fares to increase by average of 3.1 per cent next year

Train fares will increase by an average by 3.1 per cent next year, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has announced.

The average overall increase includes all national rail fares and will come into effect on Wednesday, January 2.

The RDG said this is the fourth time in the last six years that fares have been held below the previous July’s Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation rate.

It added that for every £1 paid in fares, 98p goes towards running the railway, ‘meaning fares are crucial to underpinning investment in 7,000 new carriages and hundreds more trains refurbished like new to support 6,400 extra services a week by 2021’.

It added that ‘successive governments have decided that farepayers should cover a greater proportion of the cost of running the railway, freeing up taxpayer funding for record levels of investment in infrastructure to improve journeys and support economic growth.’

Paul Plummer, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year.

“Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy. That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country.”