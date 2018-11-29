Council backs down on Pinkneys Green polling station move

A polling station will no longer be moved after residents complained about the accessibility of the new site.

A Pinkneys Green polling station that had traditionally been at the Youth and Community Centre in Blenheim Road was proposed to move to Pinkneys Green Cricket Club in Pinkneys Road as part of an electoral boundary review.

The changes came under fire from ward councillors and residents, and after a public consultation that ended earlier this month, the polling station now looks set to remain in Blenheim Road.

A further consultation is now being held until Friday, December 14, giving the public the chance to voice their opinions on the reversal.

The change was met with praise by members of the access advisory forum on Monday.

The panel had previously written a letter requesting that the site be moved, as the road leading up to the cricket club has no pavement, making it difficult for people with disabilities to use.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Charles Hollingsworth (TBF, Pinkneys Green) said: “This is absolutely right. I have never known such a nuisance in my life.”

As well as the change to the Pinkneys Green station, residents in Forlease Road will now be able to vote at Forest Bridge. Other polling changes are also set to be made in Datchet and Clewer East.

Cllr Marius Gilmore (Con, Pinkneys Green), chairman of the polling district working group, said: “Getting resident feedback on these changes is a vital part of the process and I am pleased that we have been able to include many of the excellent suggestions from residents in our revised scheme.

“It’s very important that we now hear any final feedback from residents on these changes before they are introduced from the May 2019 election.”

To view the changes in full and take part in the consultation, download a feedback form from bit.ly/2xUHa5m