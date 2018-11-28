Millennial mental health support community to be launched by Maidenhead woman

A young woman from Maidenhead is launching a non-profit organisation to support millennials with their mental health on Saturday.

Charlotte Brockman, 24, has set up Mad Millennials – aimed at those who reached young adulthood in the early 21st century – with friend Lauren Bamford, 23, who she met at the University of Liverpool.

The pair were both studying psychology and realised they ‘had a strong passion to raise mental health awareness’.

Charlotte, a singer, hopes the platform she and Lauren are creating will provide a community for millennials who are struggling with relationships, work, finances and their mental health.

As well as offering support, they also want to point people in the right direction for professional help as appropriate.

Charlotte and Lauren have had their own wellbeing struggles.

Charlotte said: “From both personal and professional experiences we felt there was a definite cry for a service that provides a safe, non-judgmental and connecting space for twenty-somethings who may be feeling lost, overwhelmed or going through a difficult time in various aspects of their lives.”

She added: “Older generations label millennials as snowflakes, but we’re arguing that we’re the first generation to change societal norms and push against that stereotype.”

Charlotte suggests that a reason for the upsurge in mental health struggles among her generation might stem from facing a dose of unexpected reality in adulthood.

“We are supposed to have our lives together in our twenties, but the reality is a bit different” said Charlotte.

Social media, and the constant comparisons with others it encourages, is also something which people who didn’t grow up in the age of smart phones might not fully appreciate, said Charlotte.

To raise money for their new venture, which they hope will become a charity in time, a

fundraiser will take place at Saints Cafe, in St Marks Road, from 7-10pm.

Charlotte said: “There will be drinks, nibbles, live music and a chance to get together and chat about the importance of mental health awareness.”

Find out more on Instagram @MadMillennials and at Twitter @MadMillennials_