    • Hundreds evacuated after fire breaks out at GlaxoSmithKline office in Maidenhead

    About 400 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the offices of a major pharmaceutical corporation in Maidenhead.

    A fire at the GlaxoSmithKline Maidenhead office, in Norreys Drive, this afternoon (Tuesday) meant the entire building had to be evacuated.

    No people were harmed in the fire, which occurred in an electrical switch room inside the building. The electrical company SSE is currently trying to determine the cause.

    A Maidenhead fire crew were first on the scene at about 3.30pm, and were joined by one Windsor and two Slough crews.

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without turning off the power supply inside the switch room. Had they turned the power off, the building would not have been usable for the rest of the day.

